WASHINGTON Nov 14 The head of the Judiciary
Committee in the House of Representatives has asked for a
detailed account of the federal probe into a scandal that led to
the resignation of CIA Director David Petraeus last week.
Lawmakers from both parties are demanding an official
account of the FBI investigation into an extramarital affair
between Petraeus and his biographer, Paula Broadwell.
That investigation eventually exposed more personal ties
between Petraeus and a socialite in Tampa, Florida, who was
receiving e-mails from Broadwell.
Marine General John Allen was also trading e-mails with the
Tampa woman, Jill Kelley, in a related development.
Lamar Smith, the Texas Republican who heads the committee,
wrote the head of the FBI seeking a timeline of how officials
handled the matter.
"I write to seek clarification of the timeline of the
investigation," Smith wrote on Tuesday, asking FBI Director
Robert Mueller to give the exact dates and scope of the
investigation within two weeks.
"Has the FBI concluded that General Petraeus is not the
subject of any criminal or intelligence-related investigation?"
Smith asked in the letter.
A similar request for information was sent to U.S. Attorney
General Eric Holder, seeking a reply by Nov. 26 and cooperation
from the officials involved by Dec.3.