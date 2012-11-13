WASHINGTON Nov 13 Former CIA Director David
Petraeus and the top U.S commander in Afghanistan, General John
Allen, bo th recently intervened in a child custody battle on
behalf of the twin sister of the Florida woman at the center of
a scandal that has engulfed both men, court documents show.
Petraeus and Allen wrote letters in September to the
District of Columbia Superior Court in support of the twin
sister, Natalie Khawam, as she sought to gain more visitation
rights with her son, according to a review of the court file.
The letters deepen the mystery of how two Tampa socialites
developed close access to top military officials and raise
questions about the specific nature of those relationships.
Defense officials said earlier on Tuesday that Allen is
under investigation for alleged inappropriate communication with
Khawam's sister, Jill Kelley, a military volunteer.
Officials said they were combing through thousands of pages
of email and other communications between Allen and Kelley.
It was Kelley's complaints about harassing emails from the
woman with whom Petraeus had an affair, Paula Broadwell, that
prompted an FBI investigation that ultimately disclosed
Petraeus' involvement with Broadwell. Petraeus resigned from the
CIA post on Friday.
In his Sept. 20 letter to the court, Petraeus said he had
known Khawam for three years while serving in Tampa, through the
friendship he and his wife, Holly, have with Jill Kelley and her
husband, Scott Kelley, a Tampa cancer surgeon.
Petraeus said he had observed Khawam with her son during
that time, including when the Petraeuses h osted them for
Christmas dinner.
"In each case, we have seen a very loving relationship - a
Mother working hard to provide her son enjoyable, educational,
and developmental experiences," Petraeus said.
Allen in his Sept. 22 letter said he and his wife, Kathy,
came to know Khawam through social functions while stationed at
U.S. Central Command. "She is a dedicated mother, whose only
focus is to provide the necessary support, love, and care for
her son," Allen wrote.
Khawam was married to Grayson Wolfe, a former Bush
administration official who directed Middle East initiatives and
Iraqi reconstruction efforts at the Export-Import Bank.
Wolfe could not be immediately located for comment.
His LinkedIn profile identifies him as a founding partner of
Akkadian Private Ventures, but when a Reuters reporter went to a
Washington address listed for the firm, it was occupied by an
unrelated private residence.
The New York Post first reported the contents of the
letters.