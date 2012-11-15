NEW ORLEANS Nov 15 U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder on Thursday defended the Justice Department's decision to
hold off informing President Barack Obama of an investigation
that eventually caused CIA Director David Petraeus to resign.
In his first public comments on the investigation that
uncovered Petraeus' extramarital affair with biographer Paula
Broadwell, Holder said the department, which he heads, told the
administration at the "appropriate" point.
"We felt very secure in the knowledge that a national
security threat did not exist," Holder, the chief U.S. law
enforcement officer, told a news conference in New Orleans. If a
threat had existed, the Justice Department "of course" would
have informed Obama and U.S. lawmakers, he said.