By Marcus Stern
WASHINGTON Dec 4 When Jill Kelley was appointed
honorary consul for South Korea in Tampa, Florida in September
she became one of more than 1,200 people recruited by countries
around the world to represent their interests in towns and
cities across the United States.
For the Tampa socialite it was a short-lived honor. Within
months she had become a prominent player in a national scandal
that led to the resignation of CIA Director David Petraeus.
South Korea quickly rescinded her appointment.
The incident, and a subsequent allegation that Kelley had
tried to gain financially from the post, drew unwonted attention
to honorary consuls and raised questions about just what they do
and whether they might exploit their privileges.
The positions are usually unpaid, although South Korea says
it offers its honorary consuls a nominal sum of about $1,500 a
year. But they bring the appointee status and perks -- like
speeding through airport immigration lines and the right to fly
the nation's flag on their car.
What honorary consuls do in return varies widely. Some
notarize documents, promote trade and tourism, and issue
emergency passports to foreign visitors. Others perform almost
no official duties.
There is no written rule against honorary consuls engaging
in commercial deals that might benefit both the country they
represent and their own interests.
The State Department issues pink-rimmed ID cards to all
honorary consuls but relies on other nations to vet the
appointees and monitor their activities, said Lawrence Dunham,
former assistant chief of protocol for the State Department.
"The U.S. government doesn't conduct a separate background
check," said Dunham, who retired in 2005.
The State Department did not respond to queries seeking
information about the honorary consul corps in the United
States. Several people interviewed said the United States itself
does not appoint its own honorary consuls overseas.
KELLEY HIT THE GROUND RUNNING
South Korean Foreign Ministry officials said Kelley's
appointment was signed by Han Duk-soo, who was prime minister in
2007 and 2008 and is now the chairman of the Korea International
Trade Association.
No other details were available about how Kelley secured the
position. By all accounts she approached her responsibilities
with zeal but within months her life was thrown in turmoil.
An FBI investigation she initiated into threatening emails
she had received unexpectedly revealed an affair between
Petraeus, who Kelley had known when he was stationed in Tampa,
and his biographer, Paula Broadwell. The general announced his
resignation on Nov. 9.
In the weeks that followed, her life and business contacts
were closely scrutinized in the media.
Adam Victor, an energy entrepreneur and president of New
York-based TransGas Development Systems Llc, said in an
interview with Reuters that Kelley told him she got her honorary
consul status with Petraeus' help. Kelley's attorney denied
Petraeus was involved.
Victor also quoted Kelley as saying she could use Petraeus'
influence to set up a meeting with the South Korean president on
Victor's behalf to facilitate what Victor described as a $4
billion "mega-deal."
In an email dated Sept. 13, Kelley wrote to Victor: "My fee
to bring this to fruition will be 2 percent."
A spokesperson for Kelley told Reuters by email that Kelley
"was not doing a potential deal as consul."
But emails she exchanged with an official at the University
of South Florida around the time she was dealing with Victor
suggested otherwise.
"I was nominated for this diplomatic appointment, for the
purpose to facilitate new agreements in the USA with my
contacts," she wrote in a Sept. 7 email to Stephen Klasko, dean
of the University of South Florida's Morsani School of Medicine
and chief executive officer of a company called USF Health.
"In this position, I have a unique opportunity to propose
bids because, of my relationship with the top executive branch
of Korea...," she said in the email, seen by Reuters.
She asked Klasko if he had any interest in "a medical,
pharmaceutical or research exchange between USF and Korea."
Nowhere did Kelley suggest a fee for herself and officials at
the university said no deal resulted from the exchange.
PROFITS ARE "QUESTIONABLE"
Honorary consuls contacted around the United States said it
was not unusual for people in these posts to cut themselves in
on deals.
Jonathan Warren, the honorary consul for the Monaco in Las
Vegas, said: "Is it prohibited by virtue of being an honorary
consul? No, of course not," he said. "In fact just the opposite
is true in practice because a lot of times people are appointed
because they've brought business" to the country they represent.
This wasn't true in his case, he added, saying he sought to
be the honorary consul of Monaco because of his frequent visits
to the Mediterranean coast principality.
The dozen honorary consuls interviewed for this article had
varying views about the permissibility of profiting from deals
they helped broker. The former assistant U.S. chief of protocol
Dunham said it was "not prohibited, but questionable."
Article 57 of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular
Relations bars career consuls from engaging in commercial
activity but is silent on that point when it comes to honorary
consuls.
Arnold Foote, president of the World Federation of Consuls,
told Reuters the organization makes a distinction between
routine consular duties -- notarizing documents and handing out
passports -- and separate business activities.
The organization, which was formed in 1982 and provides
guidelines for consuls around the world, "is concerned only with
their role as Honorary Consul, not with other roles where
questions of 'deals' or 'profits' might arise," he said.
Many consuls interviewed said the practice of brokering
deals and taking a fee is rare and distasteful.
"There's certainly nothing that says you can't make money
from doing this, but it's not why the people I know do it," said
Josh Hanfling, honorary consul for Morocco in Denver.
Denver lawyer Frank Schuchat said his appointment as an
honorary consul for Belgium in his city might have helped his
legal business, but "if that were my motivation, the whole
project would have been a failure."
CARICATURE OF A CONSUL
Most honorary consuls are unpaid and do not get reimbursed
for expenses. Most seek the post because of an ancestral tie to
the country, several said.
Several scoffed at the caricature of them emerging from
media coverage of Kelley as wealthy, well-connected party-goers
drawn to the role for its social cache, although some hobnobbing
is involved, they said.
Toby Unwin, a native of England, became Austria's honorary
consul in Orlando, Florida, in 2006.
"Wheeling and dealing and schmoozing somewhat comes with the
territory," said Unwin. "Countries usually look for people who
are well connected in the local country. They don't want people
nobody knows."
British author Graham Greene presented a scathing view of
the honorary consul role in his 1973 novel, "The Honorary
Consul," which was later made into a film. The main character is
a British expatriate serving as an honorary consul in northern
Argentina, where he lives a debased life as a besotted,
lecherous low-life who abuses his title.
"It put us in an even less attractive light than Ms. Kelley
did," said Schuchat, the Belgium honorary consul in Denver. "Ms.
Kelley is probably more known than any other honorary consul in
the country and that's just not fair."