Nov 13 The following is a timeline of events surrounding the resignation of CIA Director David Petraeus and a related investigation into Marine General John Allen, according to U.S. officials, public statements and other sources:

Spring 2006: Paula Broadwell meets David Petraeus at a Harvard University function.

2008: Broadwell decides to pursue a doctorate in public policy and conduct a case study on Petraeus' leadership. Petraeus invites her to go on a run in Washington, D.C.

October 2008-June 2010: Petraeus is commander of U.S. Central Command, based at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. During this time, he and his wife become friends with socialite Jill Kelley and her husband, Scott.

2010: Petraeus is put in charge of the war in Afghanistan and Broadwell would visit and observe him in Afghanistan.

August 2011: Petraeus retires after nearly four decades in the U.S. Army.

Sept. 6, 2011: Petraeus sworn in as CIA director.

2011-2012: Broadwell and Petraeus extramarital affair started after he left military service and ended about four months ago, according to individuals close to Petraeus.

January 2012: Biography of Petraeus co-authored by Broadwell, "All In: The Education of General David Petraeus," is published.

Early summer 2012: Kelley complained to the FBI's Tampa office about anonymous harassing emails that were later determined to have been written by Broadwell. The emails contain non-public information about Petraeus' activities. In the course of investigating that complaint, the FBI discovered an affair between Broadwell and Petraeus.

Late Summer 2012: High-level Justice Department officials are informed of the ongoing investigation involving Petraeus.

September 2012: Petraeus and Marine General John Allen, commander of NATO and U.S. forces in Afghanistan, write separate letters to the District of Columbia Superior Court supporting Kelley's sister, Natalie Khawam, in a child custody case.

Week of Oct. 21: Federal investigators interview Broadwell.

Week of Oct. 28: Federal investigators interview Petraeus. Both he and Broadwell acknowledge the affair. Prosecutors conclude afterward they likely will not bring criminal charges.

Tuesday, Nov. 6, Election Day, at about 5 p.m.: the FBI notifies Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who oversees the CIA and other intelligence agencies, about Petraeus. Clapper speaks to Petraeus that evening and again Wednesday and advises him to step down.

Wednesday, Nov. 7: Clapper informs White House National Security Council official that Petraeus may resign and President Barack Obama should be informed. The president is told about it later that day.

Thursday, Nov. 8: At 11 a.m., a Petraeus meeting with foreign dignitaries scheduled for 2:30 p.m. is canceled and his visitors are informed he has to go to the White House to meet with Obama. Petraeus meets with Obama at the White House and offers his resignation, explaining the circumstances behind it. Obama did not immediately accept the resignation.

Friday, Nov. 9 - Obama calls Petraeus and accepts his resignation.

- Clapper issues public statement: "Dave's decision to step down represents the loss of one of our nation's most respected public servants." No mention of the reason for his resignation.

- Petraeus message to CIA workforce is made public: "After being married for over 37 years, I showed extremely poor judgment by engaging in an extramarital affair."

- Obama statement: "By any measure, through his lifetime of service David Petraeus has made our country safer and stronger."

- Obama becomes aware of an issue involving Allen's nomination to be commander of the U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Sunday, Nov. 11 - News media report that the woman who made original complaint to FBI was Kelley, described as a long-time family friend who had no romantic involvement with Petraeus.

- The FBI refers its investigation of allegedly inappropriate emails between Allen, commander of NATO and U.S. forces in Afghanistan, and Kelley to the Pentagon. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta orders the Defense Department's Inspector General to handle the investigation.

Monday, Nov. 12 - FBI agents search Broadwell's Charlotte, N.C., house, beginning about 9 p.m.

- Obama is notified that Panetta has referred the Allen matter to the Defense Department's Inspector General.

Tuesday, Nov. 13 - At 1 a.m. EST, Reuters and other media report that Allen is under investigation for allegedly inappropriate communication with Kelley. Panetta, en route to Australia, says in a statement that he asked that Allen's nomination to be Commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe be delayed "and the president has agreed."

- White House Press Secretary Jay Carney says Obama retains faith in Allen to lead U.S. troops in Afghanistan.