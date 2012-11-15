* Developments could quash hopes for early end to case
* Obama sees "no evidence" of security breach in Petraeus,
Allen cases
* Allen pledges to "fully cooperate" in probe
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 A computer used by Paula
Broadwell, the woman whose affair with CIA Director David
Petraeus led to his resignation, contained substantial
classified information that should have been stored under more
secure conditions, law enforcement and national security
officials said on Wednesday.
The contents and amount of the classified material - and
questions about how Broadwell got it - are significant enough to
warrant a continuing investigation, the officials said. They
spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized
to comment publicly.
The details about material held by Broadwell, a reserve
officer in military intelligence, emerged Wednesday as the
Pentagon suspended Broadwell's security clearance.
Late Wednesday, the House intelligence committee announced
Petraeus would testify on Friday behind closed doors about t he
attack on the U.S. Co n sulate in Benghazi, Libya. L e aders of the
House and Senate intelligence committees were briefed Wed nesday
on the Petraeus matter by leaders of the FBI and CIA.
There is growing concern among military and law enforcement
officials about the potential fallout from the affair between
Petraeus and Broadwell, who co-authored a biography of the
retired general.
During a news conference at the White House on Wednesday,
President Barack Obama said there was no indication so far that
any classified information had been disclosed as a result of the
affair.
Obama also said that for now, he would refrain from judging
whether he should have been told earlier than last Wednesday
about the probe involving his CIA chief, who resigned on Friday
before the affair became public.
"I am withholding judgment with respect to how the entire
process surrounding General Petraeus came up. We don't have all
the information yet," Obama told a White House news conference.
The president noted that had he known earlier, he might have
been open to accusations of interference in a politically
sensitive law enforcement matter.
Broadwell's security clearances gave her access to certain
classified material, several officials said. Government rules
require such material to be stored in secure locations or
computers.
Two officials familiar with the case said investigators are
asking whether Broadwell followed government rules for handling
classified information.
FBI investigators searched Broadwell's residence in
Charlotte, North Carolina, late Monday, an action that officials
said occurred with Broadwell's consent.
Attempts to reach Broadwell, who has remained mainly out of
the public eye, have been unsuccessful. She was seen late
Tuesday at her brother's home in Washington, D.C.
During the FBI investigation that led to the discovery of
the affair between Petraeus and Broadwell, both individuals
denied that Petraeus had supplied her with any classified
information and the FBI accepted those explanations, law
enforcement sources have said.
CRIMINAL CHARGES UNLIKELY
Law enforcement officials also have said that they believe
the continuing FBI probe into the matter is likely to end
without criminal charges. If Broadwell is found to have
mishandled classified information, she could face action under
administrative security regulations.
Still, the latest developments could quash hopes among some
at the Justice Department and in Congress for a quick end to a
scandal that this week also ensnared the commander of U.S. and
NATO forces in Afghanistan, Marine General John Allen.
In a statement late Wednesday issued by the Marine Corps'
chief defense counsel, Allen pledged to resolve the questions
surrounding his email communications with Tampa socialite Jill
Kelley, who is also at the center of the Petraeus case.
The retired four-star Army general has made no public
statement since he announced his resignation as CIA chief on
Friday.
Petraeus has agreed, however, to testify before Congress
about the attack on the U.S. Consulate in Libya, that killed
four Americans, amid questions over the CIA's actions before,
during and after the assault on Sept. 11, 2012.
C.A. "Dutch" Ruppersberger, ranking Democratic member of the
House intelligence committee, said Congress still wanted to hear
from Petraeus on the Benghazi attack.
"When a situation like this occurs with Gen. Petraeus, we
have to make sure that the CIA is moving forward on their
mission and that in no way will this affect their ability to do
their work," Ruppersberger said.
There is no protocol in federal law that would have required
senior officials - like FBI Director Robert Mueller or Attorney
General Eric Holder - to inform the president about the Petraeus
investigation sooner, a former Justice Department official said.
The most recent written guidance was issued in 2007 by
Michael Mukasey, then the attorney general. The Justice
Department should advise the White House about a criminal matter
"only where it is important for the performance of the
president's duties and where appropriate from a law enforcement
perspective," the memo reads. It leaves interpretation of those
terms to the attorney general and the deputy attorney general.
"It's the quintessential judgment call for an attorney
general to decide whether to share this information and when to
share it with the White House," the former official said. "But
this was Attorney General Holder's call to make."
ALLEN PLEDGES COOPERATION
This week, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta asked the
Pentagon's inspector general to examine potentially
inappropriate communications between Allen and Kelley, and
recommended that Obama halt Allen's nomination to command US and
NATO forces in Europe, which he did.
Defense officials have said Allen did not have a romantic
relationship with Kelley, a 37-year-old wife and mother who is
described as a prominent presence in military circles in Tampa.
She may have been seen as a rival by Broadwell, who sent
Kelley a series of anonymous, harassing emails that touched off
an investigation that uncovered evidence of an affair between
Petraeus and Broadwell, according to a law enforcement source.
Allen and Kelley communicated often enough over the past two
years to produce between 20,000 and 30,000 pages of email and
other messages, which were turned over to Defense Department
investigators on Sunday.
"To the extent there are questions about certain
communications by General Allen, he shares in the desire to
resolve those questions as completely and quickly as possible,"
the Marines' chief defense counsel, Colonel John G. Baker, said
in a statement.
Allen remains in his post as commander in Afghanistan.
A senior defense official told Reuters the messages with
Kelley were seen as inappropriate because they were
"flirtatious" in nature, not because they dealt with sensitive
information.
But another U.S. official said the Pentagon only decided to
refer the matter for investigation after an initial look found
the communications to be of "a sufficient character" to warrant
further review.