By Colleen Jenkins
Nov 16 Days after an extramarital affair forced
CIA Director David Petraeus to resign, the Florida socialite who
triggered the inquiry that took down Petraeus complained about
"paparazzi" in front of her mansion and "people calling me with
threats."
Jill Kelley, whose tip about harassing emails from the
retired four-star general's mistress Paula Broadwell sparked the
FBI probe that revealed the affair, complained to Tampa Mayor
Bob Buckhorn in emails this week that she and her family were
frightened by the worldwide attention they were receiving.
"I'm not sending my daughters to school today, and my
husband slept at the hospital, because its just gotten too
difficult to even pull out of our own driveway. And now, I have
to deal with people calling me with threats," Kelley wrote in
one of several emails the mayor released on Friday.
"I'm scared and cannot believe what my city - in which I
have contributed so much of my love, time, money and leadership
- has now done to me and my innocent family," she said.
Besides the affair, investigators uncovered a series of
explicit emails between Kelley and another high-ranking military
man she had met in her work as a volunteer social liaison at
MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa: General John Allen, commander
of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan.
The emails released by Buckhorn, which represent his
communications with Kelley since he took office in April 2011,
show Kelley as a cheerful, name-dropping party host and
volunteer. Along with her cancer surgeon husband, she became
cozy with Petraeus, Allen and several other military leaders who
served at MacDill.
The emails also show that right up to the day before the sex
scandal became public on Nov. 9, Kelley was using her
connections to military leaders to cast herself as an
influential community leader.
In a series of emails with Buckhorn in March, for example,
Kelley told the mayor that Petraeus, Allen and Vice Admiral
Robert Harward had sought her help in preventing a local disc
jockey known as Bubba the Love Sponge from deep-frying a Koran.
The stunt - which never took place - was scheduled for
roughly a year after a Florida pastor's burning of a Koran led
to protests and several deaths around the world.
Before the stunt this year was called off, Kelley told
Buckhorn that her military friends had asked her to get involved
to try to stop it.
"I have Petraeus & Allen both emailing me about getting this
dealt with," Kelley told Buckhorn in an email on March 7.
In a brief reply, Buckhorn said Tampa's police chief was
planning to talk to the radio station manager about the issue.
"Ok. Can you keep me in the loop?" Kelley wrote back. "Gen
Allen will be calling me from Afghanistan at 1 p.m. on this -
and our next step."
Whether Petraeus, Allen and other military leaders actually
called on Kelley in such matters could not be verified on
Friday.
Buckhorn did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.
Attempts to reach Kelley for comment have been unsuccessful.
A CHANGE IN TONE
In emails to Buckhorn, Kelley referred to herself as
"Ambassador to U.S. Central Command's Coalition," a position she
told Buckhorn included hosting various distinguished visitors
who traveled to Tampa.
The MacDill base is home to the U.S. Central Command, which
runs military operations in the Middle East and South Asia.
Military sources said Kelley and five other Tampa-area
residents were given the titles of honorary ambassador. The
designation did not come with any special privileges, although
until this week Kelley did have a pass that allowed her onto the
base.
The curt tone of Kelley's emails to Buckhorn this week was a
departure from her previous dispatches to the mayor, whom she
and her husband, Scott Kelley, had hosted at a reception at
their waterfront home in April 2011, after Buckhorn was elected
mayor.
Jill Kelley followed up with frequent invitations to
Buckhorn and his wife for social events - most of which the
mayor declined.
Her emails to Buckhorn are filled with the names of military
officers and references to trips to Washington, including
several visits she said she had made to see friends who work in
the White House.
In one of the most recent emails, Kelley reflects on a visit
to Washington to see friends in the White House just before the
Nov. 6 election.
She also laments that Buckhorn and his wife had been unable
to join Kelley, her husband and Vice Admiral Harward for a crab
dinner at a local yacht club.
"I'll give you another chance! LoL! :-)" Kelley wrote to the
mayor on Nov. 7.
In a couple of emails to Buckhorn, Kelley referred to visits
with the Petraeus family during trips to Washington.
"We just got back from spending the weekend with the
(Petraeuses) [it was Dave's 59th birthday] and he said to send
you his best!" Kelley wrote to Buckhorn in November 2011.
A friend of David Petraeus reiterated on Friday that the
relationship between Petraeus and Kelley was purely friendship,
and that "there was no romantic involvement whatsoever."
The friend, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that
Petraeus and his wife, Holly, would see the Kelleys when the
Tampa couple came up to Washington to visit Kelley's sister and
her sister's son. The Petraeuses and Kelleys sometimes would go
out to dinner together, he said.
Friends of Allen also have said that he was not romantically
involved with Kelley.
In the last communications from Kelley to Buckhorn, Kelley
asked Buckhorn for help and then criticized him for allowing the
city government to release information about her that included
her home address and cellphone number.
"Can you help out with the obstruction by the paparazzi,
since they're blocking our alley, our driveway, and continue to
trespass on my property," Kelley wrote on Tuesday.
The next day, Kelley said the release of personal details
had put "me and my daughters in harms way."
She added that having her name in the media would not bother
her "if they got the facts right. ... The truth will one day
prevail."