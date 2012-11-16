* Made-for-TV film would be fastest
* Saga has all the elements sought by filmmakers
By Sue Zeidler
LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 Writers with a script about
former four-star general David Petraeus' sex scandal can do
lunch with anyone in Hollywood.
Studio executives have been huddled in meetings since
Monday, sifting through potential scripts that can be tweaked.
Agents have been called. Authors are getting e-mails.
"This will create great film and book interest," said
literary agent Judi Farkas who represented author Antonio Mendez
on the film rights sale of his book "Argo," the Ben Affleck
movie based on a CIA mission. "There will be a scramble to
corner the various rights," she said.
It's unclear if any of the major players -Petraeus or his
lover, biographer Paula Broadwell - will sell the rights to
their affair and give moviemakers the inside story that would
have the best chance of becoming a hit movie or HBO docudrama,
say agents.
"You can do a story ripped from headlines, but that might
make studios nervous, particularly if they want to dramatize and
portray peoples' personal lives," said entertainment lawyer Jay
Cooper, quipping a film should be dubbed "General Strangelove."
A made-for-TV movie would be the fastest route to the
consumer and could hit the small screen in as quickly as a year,
experts say. A movie would hit theaters after the sex scandal
has faded into memory.
"This scandal is shaping up to have a lot of elements that
Hollywood and the public look for. Cover ups, conspiracies, the
CIA, high-level political officials, affairs," said Hollywood
producer Chris Armstrong.
Jay Roach, director of the Sarah Palin-based HBO movie "Game
Change," has said he talked with film studios but wound up at
the cable network. The movie drew a record 3.6 million viewers
over its opening weekend, said HBO.
The Time-Warner owned cable channel optioned the
book "Game Change" by John Heilemann and Mark Halperin while
those close to the vice-presidental candidate refused to
cooperate.
The sexual escapades of politicians has lured big crowds
before. The 1998 "Primary Colors" based its lead character on
Bill Clinton, using Joel Klein's book about the president's 1992
presidential campaign.
GROWING SCANDAL
The good news for potential script writers is the Petraeus
story keeps growing, adding new salacious details, intrigue and
maybe the whiff of national security issues.
One new player is General John Allen, the commander of U.S.
and NATO forces, and his emails to Tampa Bay socialite Jill
Kelley, who is at the center of the Petraeus case.
Kelley is the kind of character Hollywood craves, good
looking, connected and with an unusual past. As "honorary
consul," she joined the inner circle by throwing parties for
military officers from nearby MacDill Air Force base.
In another strange twist, the investigation also includes a
FBI agent who allegedly sent shirtless photos of himself to
Kelley.
"It's got everything it takes," said Los Angeles
entertainment lawyer Jon Pfeiffer. "It's like the 'Housewives of
Tampa' meets 'The Bourne Affair.'"
Writers and agents with tidbits not already rehashed in the
news media will become the most popular people at the Polo
Lounge in Beverly Hills.
"I'm sure people are trying to get cellphone numbers and
trying to reach to these people," said producer Jonathan Dana.
"That's the way this business works."