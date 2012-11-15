BANGKOK Nov 15 The scandal surrounding former
CIA Director David Petraeus does not appear to have drawn in any
other top brass beyond the commanding American general in
Afghanistan, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on
Thursday.
"I am not aware of any others that could be involved in this
issue at the present time," Panetta told reporters during a trip
to Thailand. "Obviously as this matter continues to be
investigated, both on Capitol Hill and by the inspector general,
I'm sure that we'll have to wait and see what additional factors
are brought to our attention."