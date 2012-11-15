BANGKOK Nov 15 The scandal surrounding former CIA Director David Petraeus does not appear to have drawn in any other top brass beyond the commanding American general in Afghanistan, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Thursday.

"I am not aware of any others that could be involved in this issue at the present time," Panetta told reporters during a trip to Thailand. "Obviously as this matter continues to be investigated, both on Capitol Hill and by the inspector general, I'm sure that we'll have to wait and see what additional factors are brought to our attention."