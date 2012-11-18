Nov 18 The head of the House Intelligence
Committee suggested on Sunday that President Barack Obama might
have known about former CIA Director David Petraeus'
extra-marital affair before the November election, and said
Attorney General Eric Holder should address this question soon
before Congress.
U.S. Representative Mike Rogers, a Republican, said Holder's
statement that the Justice Department had not informed the
president before the election implied that Holder might have
told Obama privately.
He noted that the FBI investigation of the communications
between Petraeus and his biographer Paula Broadwell arose due to
concern over a counter-intelligence threat. Both Petraeus and
Broadwell have said they did not share any security secrets, and
investigators have said they have found no security breach.
"It probably should have been brought forward earlier as a
national security threat," Rogers said.
"I'm not sure that the president was not told before
Election Day. The attorney general said that the Department of
Justice did not notify the president, but we don't know if the
attorney general...(notified him)," Rogers said.
He said Holder should come before the intelligence
committees to discuss it. "We could resolve this very quickly
with a conversation in the intelligence spaces if he did have
that conversation with the president."
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairwoman Dianne Feinstein
disagreed, saying Holder had explained to the intelligence
committees there was no notification while the investigation was
under way. Justice and the FBI took this approach, she said, "so
there is an ability to move ahead without any political
weighing-in on any side."
The retired four star general admitted to the affair and
resigned his post at the CIA three days after Obama was elected
to a second term on Nov. 6.
Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham called the FBI
investigation of the affair "the oddest story in the world" and
doubted Obama knew before the election. "I could see how he
would not know," he said.