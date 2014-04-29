By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla., April 29
ORLANDO, Fla., April 29 A team of scientists has
begun collecting the genomes of sea creatures off the Florida
coast in the hopes that unmapped species, some of which have the
capacity to reverse disease and injury in themselves, may hold
the key to new treatments for humans.
Of about 250,000 marine species identified so far,
scientists have sequenced the genetic material of only about
three dozen, according to University of Florida neuroscientist
Leonid Moroz.
To speed up the process of making potential new discoveries,
a team led by Moroz used a yacht loaded with a fully equipped
genomic laboratory to do the sequencing on the ocean in real
time.
The scientists sequenced 22 organisms during two test runs
off Florida's Atlantic coast near the Bahamas over two weeks
ending in early April, Moroz said.
"If we could get a fleet of ships doing this, we could
double our knowledge of the ocean in a year or two," Moroz said.
Moroz specializes in comb jellies which he said are able to
heal wounds in two to three hours and regenerate their brains in
three to five days.
Before the shipboard lab, fragile organisms plucked from the
ocean often arrived dead or degraded at land-based laboratories.
One specimen tested on the ship was so delicate Moroz said he
had to scoop it in a plastic bag.
Moroz said he used a personal genome machine system linked
via satellite to a University of Florida supercomputer to get
results overnight.
U.F. alumnus and engineer Steven Sablotsky of Miami donated
the use of his 141-foot specially equipped yacht, Copasetic, for
two trial runs, also supported by NASA, the National Institutes
of Health, the National Science Foundation, and the Florida
Biodiversity Institute located in the Florida keys.
Moroz also teamed with Gustav Paulay, the leading expert in
tropical biodiversity and a curator of the Florida Museum of
Natural History, who joined the trips.
Nearly half of the drugs in use today are derived from
nature but Moroz sees the work as a race against time as the
planet loses a species to extinction every six hours. Given that
the oceans make up 70 percent of the Earth's surface, Moroz said
scientists estimate the ocean could yield 14 to 20 million new
compounds.
"We not only need to do it in principle, we need to do it
fast," he said.
(Editing by David Adams and James Dalgleish)