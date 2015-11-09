(Repeats to reformat story link)
CHICAGO Nov 9 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration sent a warning letter to privately held gene
testing company DNA4Life over its sale of an unapproved
direct-to-consumer gene test to predict drug response.
In its letter, posted on Monday, the agency said it was
unable to identify any FDA clearance for the company's test. The
letter follows 23andMe's limited relaunch last month of a series
of direct-to-consumer tests after the agency ordered the tests
off the market.
DNA4Life told Reuters in an earlier interview that it did
not believe it needed FDA approval to sell its test.
