Sept 25 A writer of fantasy books set in swamps
of Florida and a primary care doctor in New Jersey are among 24
of America's most creative and original thinkers who will each
get $625,000 "genius" grants this year, a U.S. non-profit said
on Wednesday.
The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation has chosen
13 men and 11 women, who can spend the money how they wish,
according to the organization.
The grant, up from $500,000 last year, will be paid out over
the next five years.
New York-based fiction writer Karen Russell's biggest worry
two weeks ago was dealing with an insurance company about her
stolen car. Russell, 32, now plans to continue her work of
writing fantasy books, often set in the Everglades of Florida,
where she grew up.
"What's so great about this award is that it's completely
validating on so many levels," Russell said. "It's an
unbelievable gift to get to dedicate yourself wholeheartedly to
a fiction project."
Since the program began in 1981, the foundation has provided
grants to 873 fellows from a variety of fields. Scientists,
scholars, artists and activists in the past have pursued their
passions with a financial safety net from the foundation.
"Their stories should inspire each of us to consider our own
potential to contribute our talents for the betterment of
humankind," the program's Vice President Cecilia Conrad said in
a statement.
Anonymous nominators and selection committees decide who
gets a grant, and recipients usually do not know they are even
being considered unless they win.
Dr. Jeffrey Brenner, 44, founded the Camden Coalition of
Healthcare Providers after his private practice in New Jersey
that cared mostly for Medicaid patients flopped.
Brenner said he discovered that a very small number of
patients consumed a large share of the overall costs of health
care and social supports in Camden.
That knowledge inspired him to construct a searchable
database and geographic mapping of discharge data from all
patients at Camden's hospitals with the goal of reducing
repeated emergency room visits and hospitalizations, which cause
health care costs to increase.
"We worked for a lot of years in relative obscurity with not
a lot of resources so it's really nice to see the work we care
about get recognized," Brenner said.
Other recipients include a choreographer, medieval historian
playwright, neuroscientist, immigration lawyer and a
photographer.
