NEW YORK Oct 1 A bluegrass musician and a
pediatric surgeon were among 23 of the world's most creative and
original thinkers to be awarded no-strings-attached $500,000
"genius" grants this year, a U.S. charitable organization said
on Monday.
Also among the 2012 MacArthur Foundation fellows are a
celebrated fiction writer, a Washington Post reporter and a
Boston man who makes some of the finest violin bows the modern
world has ever seen.
Since the program was initiated in 1981, the John D. and
Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation has provided grants to
hundreds of "fellows," with the aim of providing scientists,
scholars, artists, activists and others with the means and
freedom to pursue their creativity wherever it leads.
Anonymous nominators and selection committees decide who
gets the grants, and recipients usually do not know they are
even being considered unless they win. The grant is made over a
five-year period and can be used however the winners see fit.
Each year's list of MacArthur fellows is comprised of a rich
mosaic of achievement across a variety of specialized fields.
Among the 2012 grant winners are:
* Fiction writer Junot Diaz, 43, whose groundbreaking novel
'The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao" was described by the New
York Times as "so original it can only be described as Mario
Vargas Llosa meets 'Star Trek' meets David Foster Wallace meets
Kanye West."
* Mexican documentary filmmaker Natalia Almada, 37, whose
work, according to the foundation, captures the "complex and
nuanced views of Mexican history, politics and culture in
insightful and poetic works that affirm the potency of
documentary film as both an art form and a tool for social
change."
* Mandolinist and composer Chris Thile, 31, of New York, a
groundbreaking master of bluegrass who has composed mandolin
concertos, and recorded with a range of artists including
cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Dolly Parton, Jack White and the band Bela
Fleck.
* Astronomer and physicist Olivier Guyon, 36, who designs
telescopes that "play a critical role in the search for
Earth-like planets outside our solar system," according to the
foundation.
* Journalist David Finkel, a Pulitzer Prize-winning
Washington Post writer who reported from Iraq and won plaudits
for his coverage of U.S. efforts to forge democracy in the most
lawless corners of Yemen.
* Columbia University mathematician Maria Chudnovsky, 35,
who is "investigating the fundamental principles of graph
theoryand other major branches of mathematics."
* Bow maker Benoit Rolland, whose experimentation with new
designs and materials to create bows for the violin, viola and
cello rivals "the quality of prized nineteen century bows and
meets the artistic demands of today's musicians."
* Boston Children's Hospital pediatric neurosurgeon Benjamin
Warf, 54, who according to the foundation is "revolutionizing
the treatment of intracranial diseases in very young children."
