By Tom Ramstack
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 21 A Virginia middle-school
student won the 2014 National Geographic Bee on Wednesday by
identifying Equatorial Guinea as the country planning to build a
new capital in the rain forest east of Bata.
Winner Akhil Rekulapelli, 13, of Ashburn, Virginia, beat out
final-round rival Ameya Mujumdar, 11, of Tampa, Florida, who
answered "Tanzania."
He bested nine other young whizzes in history, landmarks,
cultures and climates in the finals to win a $50,000 scholarship
and a trip to the Galapagos Islands, among other prizes.
"Right now this is probably the biggest accomplishment I
will achieve in probably 20 or 30 years," Rekulapelli, who also
holds a tae kwon do black belt and plays first clarinet in the
school band, said after his win.
The eighth-grader emerged from a field of 54 contestants to
win the two-day bee at the National Geographic Society,
moderated by television journalist Soledad O'Brien.
For the second-place finish, Mujumdar received a $25,000
scholarship. And Tuvya Bergson-Michelson, 13, of Hillsborough,
California, won a $10,000 scholarship for finishing third.
With the other contestants eliminated, Mujumdar and
Rekulapelli went head-to-head in a series of challenges.
Among them, both correctly answered "Argentina" to the
question: "The discovery of a major shale oil deposit in the
Vaca Muerta formation in 2010 has led to an expansion of oil
drilling in the Nequen Province of what country?"
The 10 finalists are eligible to compete for a spot on a
three-person U.S. team at the National Geographic World
Championship in Stockholm, Sweden, next year.
For the first time in its 26 years, the National Geographic
Bee was not hosted by "Jeopardy" game show host Alex Trebek, who
sat in the audience.
(Editing by Ian Simpson and Gunna Dickson)