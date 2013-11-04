ATLANTA Nov 4 An overturned tractor-trailer let
loose millions of honeybees on Sunday and left a sticky mess on
a major highway south of Atlanta, after hitting a guardrail and
spilling its cargo of hives and honey.
"It looked like there was a rain cloud around everybody,"
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency director Matthew Perry
said on Monday. "There was a giant mound of honeycomb and bees."
A portion of Interstate 75 was closed briefly, and clean-up
of the honey and swarming bees took 15 hours, Perry said.
Authorities sought help from beekeepers, who arrived with
protective gear to assist with the potentially dangerous swarm.
The debris was pushed to the median with a small bulldozer
and then beekeepers began piecing the broken hives back together
so the bees would return, Perry said. The hives were loaded back
into bee boxes and hauled away.
No one was stung or injured, in part because the weather was
cool and the bees docile, Perry said.
"When you have an interstate like I-75, you never know
what's going to come passing through," he said.
(Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and
Alden Bentley)