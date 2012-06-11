* White supremacy group wants "to keep the road clean"
* Request puts Georgia authorities in a legal quandary
* Federal appeals court favored Klan in previous case
By David Beasley
ATLANTA, June 11 A Ku Klux Klan chapter wants to
spruce up a stretch of roadway in northern Georgia, creating a
legal quandary for transportation officials as they consider the
white supremacy group's "adopt a highway" application.
In 1997, the state of Missouri rejected a similar request
from a Klan chapter, saying the group's membership rules were
racially discriminatory. But a federal appeals court ruled in
favor of the Klan and the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the
case.
If Georgia denies the Klan's new application, the group will
consider legal action, said Harley Hanson, who is known by his
formal title as the Exalted Cyclops of the Union County Klan.
"We're not going to be deterred," Hanson told Reuters.
Under adopt-a-highway programs in Georgia and many other
states, groups volunteer to pick up trash and plant trees along
the highway. Road signs are typically installed to recognize the
organizations' efforts.
Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jill
Goldberg on Monday declined to comment on the Klan application
"until a resolution is determined."
State Representative Tyrone Brooks, a black legislator from
Atlanta, said Georgia's program limits participation to "civic
minded" groups.
"My God, when you say that the Ku Klux Klan is now being
considered in that category, it stretches the imagination,"
Brooks told Reuters Monday.
Georgia should fight the Klan's application in the courts
and if it loses, "I think you might want to end the program,"
Brooks said.
Hanson, the Union County Klan leader, said his group just
wants to help the community by picking up trash. "Our intentions
are to keep the road clean," he said. "We love our race. We
don't promote violence."
In the Missouri case, a federal appeals court said requiring
a group such as the Klan to alter its membership requirements in
order to qualify for the adopt-a-highway program would "censor
its message and inhibit its constitutionally protected conduct."
(Editing by Tom Brown)