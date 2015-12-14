ATLANTA The mayor of a small city in northern Georgia died after he was shot during a domestic disturbance with his wife, state investigators said on Monday.

Clarkesville Mayor Terry Greene was injured in a shooting Sunday night at his home, about 85 miles northeast of Atlanta, and he later died at an Atlanta hospital, said Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles.

The mayor's wife was interviewed and no charges have been filed in the case, Miles said.

She declined to release further details, but local media said Greene was shot in the head.

Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett told the Northeast Georgian newspaper that police responded to Greene's home at about 7 p.m. after someone in the household called 911.

“We’re not sure how the gunshot wound was sustained,” Barrett told the paper.

No arrests have been made. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

A former city councilman, Greene, 53, was elected mayor in 2005. He was a physician and father of four children, according to Clarkesville's website.

(Reporting by David Beasley; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Steve Orlofsky)