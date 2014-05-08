May 8 Georgia police were searching on Thursday
for a missing elderly woman whose husband was found beheaded in
their home.
Friends of the couple found the body of Russell Dermond, 88,
on Tuesday at the couple's home in the Great Waters Community on
Lake Oconee in central Georgia, police said. His wife Shirley
Dermond, 87, was missing and is believed to have been abducted,
police said.
Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said at a Thursday news
conference that Mr. Dermond's head had not been found. An
autopsy was pending.
Police were interviewing friends, family and neighbors.
Police believe the murder and abduction took place between
Friday and Sunday. Shirley Dermond is described as white, 5'2"
tall and 148 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski)