By David Beasley
| ATLANTA, March 24
With Georgia's famed Vidalia
onions soon to hit grocery store shelves nationwide, the brand's
largest grower is celebrating a court victory against state
regulators in a fight over when he can ship his sweet crop.
Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black exceeded his
legal authority when he delayed this spring's shipping date by
several weeks to late April, a judge ruled last week. Black said
the quality and appearance of the onions were sacrificed over
the last several years by farmers rushing them to market.
Grower Delbert Bland, who produces more than a third of the
country's Vidalia onion crop, filed a lawsuit that argued
farmers were best placed to decide when the crop was mature
enough to harvest.
The state is reviewing the ruling by a Fulton County
Superior Court judge before deciding whether to appeal, a
spokeswoman for Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens said on
Monday.
If Bland prevails in his suit, he and fellow onion farmers
will be able to ship their crop earlier this year, said Bland's
lawyer, Michael Bowers. The crop is normally shipped from mid
April to early fall.
"If they don't appeal, our client will at some point in the
near future start shipping onions," said Bowers, a former
Georgia attorney general.
The onions, known for their sweetness, are grown in only 20
south Georgia counties with the right weather conditions and
low-sulphur soil. The onions, shipped to retailers nationwide,
produce $150 million in revenue annually.
Although not all farmers opposed the later shipping date
ordered by the state, all Vidalia growers will be able to ship
earlier in the season if Bland wins, Bowers said.
Last year, after some onions were shipped during the first
week of April, the quality was so bad that one northern grocery
store chain told a Georgia grower not to bother sending anymore,
according to Black.
Bland disagreed that the 2013 crop suffered any quality
issues due to early shipping. He said the onions shipped early
last year were better in appearance than those shipped later
because a cold snap in April damaged some of the crop that had
not yet been harvested.
(Editing by Colleen Jenkins. Editing by Andre Grenon.)