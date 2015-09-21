(Adds Department of Justice statement in paragraphs 6 and 7)
By Rich McKay
ALBANY, Ga., Sept 21 The former owner of a
peanut company in Georgia was sentenced to 28 years in prison on
Monday for his role in a salmonella outbreak that killed nine
people and sickened hundreds, a rare instance of jail time in a
food contamination case.
Stewart Parnell, 61, who once oversaw Peanut Corporation of
America, and his brother, Michael Parnell, 56, who was a food
broker on behalf of the company, were convicted on federal
conspiracy charges in September 2014 for knowingly shipping
salmonella-tainted peanuts to customers.
Contamination at the company's plant in Blakely, Georgia,
led to one of the largest food recalls in U.S. history and
forced the company into liquidation.
U.S. District Judge Louis Sands gave Michael Parnell 20
years in prison. Mary Wilkerson, 41, a former quality control
manager at the plant who was found guilty of obstruction, was
sentenced to five years in prison.
Stewart Parnell faced life in prison and his brother faced
about 24 years.
The Justice Department described Stewart Parnell's sentence
as the largest in a food safety case.
Before the judge issued the sentences, Stewart Parnell said;
"This has been a seven-year nightmare for me and my family. I'm
truly, truly sorry for what's happened."
At Monday's hearing in Albany, Georgia, the relatives of
several victims described their suffering and asked for stiff
sentences.
Jeff Almer, of Brainerd, Minnesota, said his mother, Shirley
Almer, died after eating tainted peanut butter in 2009.
"My mother died a painful death from salmonella, and the
look of horror on her face as she died shall always haunt me,"
he said.
"I just hope they ship you all to jail," Almer said.
During the seven-week trial last year, prosecutors said the
Parnell brothers covered up the presence of salmonella in the
company's peanut products for years, even creating fake
certificates showing the products were uncontaminated despite
laboratory results showing otherwise.
The Parnells have said they never knowingly endangered
customers, and their supporters asked a judge on Monday to show
mercy.
"No one thought that the products were unsafe or could harm
someone," said Stewart Parnell's daughter, Grey Parnell. "Dad
brought them home to us. We all ate it."
An official with the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention testified at the trial that the company's peanut
products sickened 714 people in 46 states, including 166 of whom
were hospitalized.
