(Adds possibility of appeal, quote from defense attorney)
By Rich McKay
ALBANY, Ga., Sept 21 The former owner of a
peanut company in Georgia was sentenced to 28 years in prison on
Monday for his role in a salmonella outbreak that killed nine
people and sickened hundreds, a rare instance of jail time in a
food contamination case.
Stewart Parnell, 61, who once oversaw Peanut Corporation of
America, and his brother, Michael Parnell, 56, who was a food
broker on the company's behalf, were convicted on federal
conspiracy charges in September 2014 for knowingly shipping
salmonella-tainted peanuts to customers.
Contamination at the company's plant in Blakely, Georgia,
led to one of the largest food recalls in U.S. history and
forced the company into liquidation.
U.S. District Judge Louis Sands gave Michael Parnell 20
years in prison. Mary Wilkerson, 41, a former quality control
manager at the plant who was found guilty of obstruction, was
sentenced to five years in prison.
Stewart Parnell faced life in prison and his brother faced
about 24 years.
The Justice Department described Stewart Parnell's sentence
as the largest in a food safety case.
Before the judge issued the sentences, Stewart Parnell said;
"This has been a seven-year nightmare for me and my family. I'm
truly, truly sorry for what's happened."
At Monday's hearing in Albany, Georgia, relatives of several
victims described their suffering and asked for stiff sentences.
Jeff Almer, of Brainerd, Minnesota, said his mother, Shirley
Almer, died after eating tainted peanut butter in 2009, one of
714 people to fall ill.
"My mother died a painful death from salmonella, and the
look of horror on her face as she died shall always haunt me,"
he said.
"I just hope they ship you all to jail," Almer said.
Stewart Parnell's attorney, Tom Bondurant Jr. vowed to
appeal, contending that the sentences were too harsh. Under
federal rules, the defendants will have to serve at least 85
percent of their sentences before being eligible for parole.
"Given the ages of these two men, this is a life sentence,"
Bondurant said.
During the trial, prosecutors said the brothers covered up
the presence of salmonella in their company's peanut products
for years, even creating fake certificates showing they were
uncontaminated despite laboratory results showing otherwise.
The Parnells have said they never knowingly endangered
customers.
"No one thought that the products were unsafe or could harm
someone," said Stewart Parnell's daughter, Grey Parnell. "Dad
brought them home to us. We all ate it."
(Additional reporting by David Beasley in Atlanta and Letitia
Stein in Tampa, Florida; Editing by David Adams, Lisa Shumaker
and Sharon Bernstein)