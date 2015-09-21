By Rich McKay
ALBANY, Ga., Sept 21 The former owner of Peanut
Corporation of America was sentenced in federal court on Monday
to 28 years in prison for his role in a salmonella outbreak that
was linked to nine deaths.
In a rare case of criminal prosecution linked to food
contamination, Stewart Parnell, the former owner of Peanut
Corporation of America, and his brother, Michael Parnell, who
was a food broker on behalf of the company, were convicted on
federal conspiracy charges in September 2014 for knowingly
shipping salmonella-tainted peanuts to customers.
Contamination at the company's plant in Blakely, Georgia,
led to one of the largest food recalls in U.S. history and
forced the company into liquidation.
