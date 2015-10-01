ATLANTA Oct 1 Two former peanut plant managers who testified against their boss in one of the largest food poisoning cases in the United States are expected to receive prison sentences in Georgia on Thursday for their own roles in the deadly salmonella outbreak.

Managers Sammy Lightsey and Danny Kilgore are the final two defendants to be sentenced in connection with the outbreak that killed nine people and sickened more than 700 who consumed salmonella-tainted peanut butter that originated from the Peanut Corporation of America plant in Blakely, Georgia.

Lightsey and Kilgore each pleaded guilty to numerous charges. As part of their deals with federal prosecutors, they served as government witnesses in exchange for reduced prison sentences.

U.S. District Judge W. Louis Sands in Albany is expected to sentence Lightsey to a maximum of six years in prison and Kilgore to a maximum of 12 years, according to court records.

The former managers are credited with helping to convict the now-defunct peanut company's owner, Stewart Parnell, who last week was sentenced to 28 years in prison, a rare instance of jail time in a food contamination case.

Parnell's brother, Michael Parnell, who was a food broker on the company's behalf, received a 20-year prison sentence. The brothers were convicted on federal conspiracy charges in September 2014; their attorneys said they plan to appeal.

Court testimony revealed the plant managers and their bosses knew the food was tainted with potentially deadly salmonella but shipped it anyway.

Lightsey, who ran the day-to-day operations at the plant, apologized last month at the brothers' sentencing hearing to the victims and their families.

"I'm sincerely sorry to all of you who are here and all the ones who are not here," he said. "Please accept it. I know it sounds shallow at this time, but it's from the heart."

Kilgore also made a brief apology to the court for his actions.

