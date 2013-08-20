ATLANTA An adult male was in custody after a gunman fired multiple shots at an Atlanta-area elementary school on Tuesday, police said.

There were no reports of injuries in the incident at the McNair Discovery Learning Academy, said DeKalb Police Department spokeswoman Mekka Parish.

Parish described the suspect as a white male adult.

Television footage showed students being evacuated from the school in Decatur, Georgia, to a nearby Wal-Mart parking lot. The school houses 600 students from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade, said Quinn Hudson, a spokesman for the DeKalb County school system.

More than a dozen police cars descended on the school and officers could be seen combing the school property with K-9 dogs.

WSB-TV, an Atlanta television station, reported that an office worker at the school called the station's assignment desk and said there was a gunman in the school demanding to talk to the station.

The office worker then put down the phone and an assignment editor at the station heard multiple gunshots, WSB said.

The school employee got back on the phone and said "they got him", the station reported.

The incident was the latest involving guns at schools, an issue that has drawn intense attention from school officials and parents.

Last year, a heavily armed gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, killing 20 children and six adults. (Reporting by Kevin Gray in Miami and David Bailey in Atlanta; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Jim Marshall)