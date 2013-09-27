Billy Currington performs at the 45th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

ATLANTA Country music singer Billy Currington was sentenced to five years probation on Friday and required to attend anger management classes after pleading no contest to a charge of threatening an elderly charter boat captain, prosecutors said.

Last April, the 70-year-old captain told police he was taking two passengers on a tour near Currington's home near Savannah, Georgia, when the singer began "screaming at them."

Later, when the boat passed Currington's home again on the return trip, Currington was in his own boat with a camera and followed the charter boat back to the dock and threatened the boat captain, the police report said.

A Chatham County grand jury indicted Currington on one count of making "terroristic threats" to inflict bodily harm and one count of abuse of an elderly person.

On Friday, Currington pleaded no contest to the elderly abuse charge and the terroristic threats charge was dropped, said Daniel Baxter, spokesman for the Chatham County District Attorney's office.

Currington will also have to pay a $1,000 fine, the Baxter said.

Currington, 39, has had six hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart since 2003, including, "Pretty Good At Drinkin' Beer," and "That's How Country Boys Roll," according to his website.

