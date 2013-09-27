By David Beasley
ATLANTA, Sept 27 Country music singer Billy
Currington was sentenced to five years probation on Friday and
required to attend anger management classes after pleading no
contest to a charge of threatening an elderly charter boat
captain, prosecutors said.
Last April, the 70-year-old captain told police he was
taking two passengers on a tour near Currington's home near
Savannah, Georgia, when the singer began "screaming at them."
Later, when the boat passed Currington's home again on the
return trip, Currington was in his own boat with a camera and
followed the charter boat back to the dock and threatened the
boat captain, the police report said.
A Chatham County grand jury indicted Currington on one count
of making "terroristic threats" to inflict bodily harm and one
count of abuse of an elderly person.
On Friday, Currington pleaded no contest to the elderly
abuse charge and the terroristic threats charge was dropped,
said Daniel Baxter, spokesman for the Chatham County District
Attorney's office.
Currington will also have to pay a $1,000 fine, the Baxter
said.
Currington, 39, has had six hits on the Billboard Hot
Country Songs chart since 2003, including, "Pretty Good At
Drinkin' Beer," and "That's How Country Boys Roll," according to
his website.
(Editing by G Crosse)