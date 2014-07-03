(Adds attorneys could not be reached, background)
ATLANTA, July 3 The director of a movie about
singer Gregg Allman and two others working on the project were
indicted on Thursday on involuntary manslaughter charges
prompted by a deadly train crash on the film's set in southeast
Georgia, prosecutors said.
A grand jury indicted "Midnight Rider" director Randall
Miller, his film partner and wife, Jody Savin, and executive
producer Jay Sedrish nearly five months after a camera operator
was killed and six other crew members were injured during
production.
Miller, Savin and Sedrish were each charged with involuntary
manslaughter and criminal trespass, according to a statement
from Jackie Johnson, district attorney for the Brunswick
Judicial Circuit.
Attorneys for Miller, Savin and Sedrish were unable to be
reached for comment.
Atlanta resident Sarah Elizabeth Jones, 27, died on Feb. 20
after she was struck by an oncoming train while the movie crew
set up equipment to film on some train tracks and a trestle
bridge in rural Wayne County near Savannah.
Authorities have said the film company, Unclaimed Freight
Productions Inc, did not have permission to film on an active
train track. They did have permission to be on property nearby.
The manslaughter charges against the film team could bring a
possible sentence of 10 years in prison under Georgia law.
Jones' parents filed a civil suit against Miller, Allman,
production companies involved with the film and the operators of
the trains and owners of the land that the incident occurred on,
accusing them of wrongful death through negligence.
