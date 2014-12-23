(Adds quotes, details from New York prosecutor)
By David Beasley
ATLANTA Dec 23 A Delta Air Lines baggage
handler has been charged with helping another man smuggle 18
handguns onto a flight from Atlanta to New York City, in a
scheme that prosecutors said ran for years and also involved
assault weapons.
Eugene Harvey, 31, has been charged with helping a former
Delta employee, Mark Quentin Henry, avoid detection of the guns
by airport security on Dec. 10 before Henry boarded a passenger
jet with the firearms in a carry-on bag, court records show.
Henry was arrested after arriving in New York, and federal
agents took Harvey into custody at his Atlanta-area home on Dec.
20, Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesman Stephen Emmett
said on Tuesday.
"Henry has been smuggling guns on commercial airliners for
years, for at least five years," said Kenneth Thompson, district
attorney for New York's borough of Brooklyn, whose office worked
on the investigation.
Harvey, who made his initial court appearance in Atlanta on
Monday, is charged with firearms trafficking and illegally
entering a secured airport area, the complaint said.
He has been fired from his job, Delta Air Lines Inc
spokesman Morgan Durrant said on Tuesday.
"Delta is cooperating with authorities in this
investigation," Durrant said. "We take seriously any activity
that fails to uphold our strict commitment to the safety and
security of our customers and employees."
Henry was charged with criminal possession and sale of
firearms as part of an investigation by the New York City
police, according to court records.
Federal officials accused Henry of supplying a
co-conspirator with 129 weapons, including two assault rifles,
from Georgia between May and December. The guns were sold to a
New York City undercover officer, investigators said.
Thompson showed reporters more than a dozen weapons he said
were smuggled by Henry, including an AK-47 with its stock
removed.
"Henry brought this gun on a commercial airliner to New
York," Thompson said. "This weapon can shoot through a car
door."
Henry's cell phone showed that he called and texted Harvey
before boarding the Dec. 10 flight from Atlanta to New York's
John F. Kennedy International Airport with handguns and
ammunition in his carry-on bag, federal officials said.
Security video showed Henry passing through airport security
in Atlanta with a backpack, but officials do not believe the
guns were inside the bag at the time.
Video footage later showed the two men entering and leaving
the same airport bathroom.
(Reporting by David Beasley; Additional reporting by Scott
Malone in Boston; Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Mohammad Zargham
and Eric Beech)