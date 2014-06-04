By David Beasley
ATLANTA, June 4 The federal government has
warned the state of Georgia that its new law requiring some
food-stamp recipients to undergo drug testing is illegal.
In a letter to Georgia's attorney general on Tuesday, Robin
Bailey, regional administrator of the U.S. Department of
Agriculture, told Georgia that drug testing to qualify for food
stamps "is not allowable under law." The letter did not specify
a possible penalty.
Georgia Republican Governor Nathan Deal and state Attorney
General Sam Olens, also a Republican, declined to comment on
Wednesday on the letter.
But the measure's Republican sponsor said he believed the
drug-testing program should begin as planned on July 1 even if
that prompts a court fight with the federal government.
"Some bureaucrat in the Obama administration shouldn't be
dictating policy in the state of Georgia," state Representative
Greg Morris told Reuters on Wednesday. "We should implement the
law. I believe it's constitutional," he said.
Under the bill, testing could be required if authorities
have a "reasonable suspicion" of drug use. People failing the
test would temporarily lose benefits, although their children
could receive assistance through another adult.
Debbie Seagraves, executive director of the American Civil
Liberties Union of Georgia, said the Republican-controlled
Legislature was warned when the bill was being debated that it
violated federal law.
"They didn't care," Seagraves said. She said the law
violated the constitutional protection against unreasonable
searches and would be challenged in court.
"If they require a drug test of anybody, we are open to
represent that person in court," Seagraves said.
A federal judge late last year struck down a Florida bill
requiring drug screening for welfare recipients, ruling it
violated the constitutional prohibition of unreasonable
searches.
Last summer, North Carolina Republican Governor Pat McCrory
vetoed legislation that would have required some recipients of
cash welfare benefits to undergo drug screenings, saying it had
been ineffective in other states.
(Editing by David Adams and Peter Cooney)