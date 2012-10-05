Georgia parents accused of abusing their malnourished 18-year-old son by locking him in a room for years were denied bond on Thursday by a judge who found probable cause to proceed with abuse charges, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Mitch Comer's mother and stepfather, Sheila and Paul Comer, wore orange-and-white jumpsuits during their appearance before Paulding County Chief Magistrate Judge Martin Valbuena, the newspaper said.

Investigators have said Mitch Comer was locked in a room at the family's two-story home near Dallas, Georgia, northwest of Atlanta, before he was placed on a bus when he turned 18, the age of adulthood.

Comer, looking small and gaunt and weighing 87 pounds (39 kg), turned up at a Greyhound bus station in Los Angeles last month, police said. A security guard at the station called Los Angeles police because he was worried about the boy's safety, and Comer shared his story with authorities.

Paul and Sheila Comer were later arrested in Georgia and charged with six counts of child cruelty and one of false imprisonment, the newspaper reported at the time.

"Both of them (the parents) conceded that that was his life," Sergeant Kevin Morgan of the Paulding County Sheriff's Office testified on Thursday, according to the paper. "He lived in that room for years."

Valbuena denied bond for Comer's parents, according to the paper. The judge also said there was probable cause to move forward with the charges.

The two attorneys for the parents told the judge that Mitch Comer was fed at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day and that his bedroom had a window, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

The Comers' two daughters, who are 11 and 13, were placed in protective custody last month when the couple was arrested.

