(Adds settlement amount cited by state)
By David Beasley
ATLANTA Feb 12 Georgia will pay $250,000 to
settle a federal lawsuit filed by a transgender woman who was
denied hormone treatments while serving time in a state prison,
the state attorney general's office said on Friday.
The Southern Poverty Law Center said it was pleased with the
outcome for client Ashley Diamond, 37, but disputed the
settlement amount cited by the state. The non-profit would not
disclose a sum, however, citing a confidentiality agreement.
"Our lawsuit and Ashley Diamond's bravery brought about
important changes in Georgia, and have put prison officials
across the country on notice about the constitutional rights of
transgender persons," Chinyere Ezie, a staff attorney for the
center, said in the statement.
Diamond was in Baldwin State Prison in Milledgeville,
Georgia, when the lawsuit was filed.
According to the lawsuit, Diamond, a convicted burglar, had
lived as a woman and had been taking hormones for 17 years
before going to prison. While in prison, Diamond was placed in
unsafe conditions with violent men, the lawsuit claimed.
The U.S. Justice Department sided with Diamond on the claim
that denying hormone treatments while in prison amounted to
cruel and unusual punishment that led to physical pain, muscle
spasms and loss of breast mass.
After Diamond sued the state, Georgia changed its policy and
made transgender inmates eligible for hormone therapy and
medical and mental health evaluations and treatment plans.
"Because of the case, dozens of transgender inmates across
the state are now receiving hormone therapy for the first time
since entering custody," the law center noted.
Diamond was released from prison last August.
"Though I am pleased with this resolution, I remain
dedicated to fighting for the rights of transgender people both
in and out of prison," Diamond said in a statement.
(Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Letitia Stein and David
Gregorio)