ATLANTA Aug 14 A U.S. court hearing on the fate
of 18 beluga whales captured in Russia is expected on Friday to
pit federal regulators against the Georgia aquarium seeking to
bring them to the United States.
U.S. environmental officers have said that moving the whales
to the United States would hasten the depletion of the wild
beluga whale population and violate the Marine Mammal Protection
Act.
The Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, which is suing the National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) fisheries service,
says that its efforts will help the beluga whales.
Also known as white whales, belugas normally swim in Arctic
or sub-Arctic waters and are classified as endangered in some
areas and as "near threatened" worldwide, according to the
Georgia Aquarium.
Aquarium lawyers told the U.S. district court in Atlanta
that marine biologists will study the whales, and their public
display will promote public education and conservation efforts.
The aquarium sued the government in September 2013 for the
right to acquire the whales, which were captured in 2006 off the
coast of northern Russia in the Sea of Okhotsk and are currently
in the care of Russian scientists.
This will be the second time the case has appeared before
U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg, who last August heard
arguments when the aquarium sought access to internal government
documents that led up to the denial of its permit.
Up until March 2013, the project seemed to have been given
the green light from NOAA, according to court documents filed by
the aquarium. The judge has not yet issued a ruling.
If the aquarium, which already has three belugas, succeeds
in bringing the whales to the United States, some would remain
in Atlanta on display and the others would go to marine
facilities across the country including SeaWorld parks
and other aquariums, the permit application said.
SeaWorld has come under scrutiny for its killer whale shows.
Scott Higley, a spokesperson for Georgia Aquarium said "the
decision will be based on what is best for the collective beluga
population in accredited facilities in North America. They will
only go to accredited facilities that already care for belugas."
Two baby beluga whales born at the aquarium have died since
2012, although their deaths have not been raised as an issue in
the case.
If the permit is denied, the whales' fate would remain in
the hands of Russia. No final court decision is expected for
several months.
