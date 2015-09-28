By Rich McKay
ATLANTA, Sept 28 A federal judge on Monday
blocked the importation of 18 captured beluga whales from Russia
in a decision considered a victory for U.S. wildlife regulators
and conservation groups.
The ruling prevents the captured whales from being brought
to the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta and other facilities
nationally that hoped acquire them, including SeaWorld
parks.
"This is good news for whale conservation worldwide," said
Tyler Sniff, an attorney for the Animal Welfare Institute, a
group that joined with U.S. regulators in objecting to the
importation.
The aquarium sued the government in September 2013 for the
right to acquire the whales, captured in 2006 off the coast of
northern Russia in the Sea of Okhotsk and currently in the care
of Russian scientists.
Neither aquarium officials nor their attorneys were
immediately available for comment.
The case was heard in August 2014 and again last month
before U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg, who issued a written
ruling denying the importation of the whales.
Aquarium officials previously said importing the whales
would help promote education and conservation of the animals.
The federal government contended that the trade of live whales
depleted their population.
Sniff said that the aquarium had the right to appeal.
Belugas, or white whales, normally live in Arctic or
sub-Arctic waters and are classified as endangered in some areas
and as "near threatened" worldwide, according to the Georgia
Aquarium.
(Editing by Letitia Stein and Sandra Maler)