(Adds quote from court ruling, aquarium response)
By Rich McKay
ATLANTA, Sept 28 A federal judge on Monday
blocked the importation of 18 captured beluga whales from Russia
in a decision considered a victory for U.S. wildlife regulators
and conservation groups.
The ruling prevents the captured whales from being brought
to the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta and other facilities
nationally that hoped acquire them, including SeaWorld
parks.
"This is good news for whale conservation worldwide," said
Tyler Sniff, an attorney for the Animal Welfare Institute, a
group that joined with U.S. regulators in objecting to the
importation.
The aquarium sued the government in September 2013 for the
right to acquire the whales, captured in 2006 off the coast of
northern Russia in the Sea of Okhotsk and currently in the care
of Russian scientists.
The Georgia Aquarium had no immediate comment, but said
through a spokesperson that it was reviewing the decision.
The case was heard in August 2014 and again last month
before U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg, who issued a written
ruling denying the importation of the whales.
Aquarium officials previously said importing the whales
would help promote education and conservation of the animals.
The federal government contended that the trade of live whales
depleted their population.
Totenberg noted in a strongly worded ruling that the
aquarium had accused a division of the U.S. National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) fisheries service of "'cooking
the books' to fabricate its rationale," for denying the permit.
She compared the aquarium's arguments to "something from a
Russian spy novel" and noted that "beyond all the smoke and
mirrors, Georgia Aquarium's arguments boil down to an attempt to
shift the burden of proof to (the government)."
Sniff said that the aquarium had the right to appeal.
The whales will remain in the custody of the Russians, who
will control their destiny, he noted.
"For now, the whales aren't coming to America," Sniff
added.
Belugas, or white whales, normally live in Arctic or
sub-Arctic waters and are classified as endangered in some areas
and as "near threatened" worldwide, according to the Georgia
Aquarium.
(Editing by Letitia Stein and Sandra Maler)