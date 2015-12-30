HONOLULU Dec 30 President Barack Obama will
travel to Germany in late April to attend the trade show known
as the Hannover Messe and to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel,
a top ally, the White House said on Wednesday.
The trade show is a major event in Germany, attracting some
200,000 people every year, the White House said.
"The president's participation - a first for a sitting U.S.
president - presents an unique opportunity to showcase American
innovation and ingenuity and to highlight the United States as a
prime investment destination," the White House said in a
statement.
Obama will also discuss efforts to advance U.S.-European
talks on a transatlantic trade pact during his visit.
Obama, who is currently on vacation in Hawaii, is close to
Merkel. The planned trip during his last year in office is meant
as a gesture of goodwill.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler)