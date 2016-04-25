By Roberta Rampton
HANOVER, Germany, April 25 U.S. President Barack
Obama slipped on on a pair of virtual reality glasses bedecked
with plastic googly eyes and mused about someday using the
technology to talk with his daughter after she leaves home for
college.
The display was but one of many stops on a two-hour tour of
Hanover Messe, the world's largest trade show of industrial
technology, and a tour de force of economic diplomacy by Obama
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"It's a brave new world," Obama said, doffing the glasses,
and moving on to the next elaborate booth.
Obama often tours American businesses and factories - and
often spends time with world leaders - but the marathon tour
with Merkel was a sign of how much the leaders want to conclude
talks on an EU-U.S. trade deal before Obama's presidency ends on
Jan. 20.
"This is another chance for me to tell everyone to come here
and buy 'Made in America,'" Obama said.
The high-profile visit was a way to promote the benefits of
trade for the economy, said Michael Froman, the U.S. Trade
representative, who is negotiating the Transatlantic Trade and
Investment Partnership (TTIP).
"It helps underscore you can't build walls around the U.S.,"
Froman said in an interview.
Merkel personally invited Obama to feature U.S. businesses
at the trade fair and almost 400 U.S. businesses were
represented.
At times, the tour resembled a protracted television
infomercial with the leaders gripping hand-held microphones to
ask exhibitors about their products. A herd of photographers
galloped from station to station to keep up.
"Chancellor Merkel is a scientist so she can figure this out
very quickly," Obama said as they examined the Gekko Gripper, a
modest silver device able to grab hold of space debris.
"It reminds me of Spiderman," Obama said. "Does it have any
earthbound application?"
At the Siemens booth, Chief Executive Joe Kaeser presented
Obama with a pair of golf clubs designed using the company's
software, a nod to the president's favorite weekend pastime.
"I'm going to teach Angela how to play," Obama said before
posing for a photo.
Several stops featured 3-D printers. Obama joked he might
soon buy one and start designing things.
"When I get out of office, I'm going to have a lot of time
on my hands," he said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)