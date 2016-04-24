HANOVER, Germany, April 24 U.S. President Barack
Obama said the European Union and United States must move
forward with a trade free trade accord still under negotiation
which supporters say could boost each economy by some $100
billion.
"It is indisputable" that free trade has strengthened the
U.S. economy and also has brought enormous benefits to countries
that engage in it, Obama said.
The U.S. president spoke at a news conference with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, one of his closest allies in dealing
with a shaky global economy and security crises in the Middle
East and Ukraine.
