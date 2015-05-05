WASHINGTON May 5 Five paintings missing since
World War II are being returned to Germany from the United
States so that they can be given back to their rightful owners,
the State Department and Monuments Men Foundation said on
Tuesday.
The foundation, which aims to return art works missing since
the war, said the move came at the behest of the families of
those who acquired the art.
The paintings are among thousands of missing items the
foundation hopes to recover through leads on a special hot line
set up after the 2014 release of the film "The Monuments Men,"
about an allied forces team tasked with recovering stolen
artwork.
"The paintings ... represent an important part of Germany's
cultural heritage. They have a long history," Victoria Nuland,
Assistant Secretary of State for European affairs, told
reporters. "Both sets disappeared at the end of the war and
resurfaced in the United States."
Three of the paintings, which originated from an art gallery
in the Germany city of Dessau, were won by an American soldier
in a poker game, who later mailed them to his wife.
The works, by Frans Francken III, Christian Wilhelm Ernst
Dietrich and Franz de Paula Ferg, had been hidden in a potassium
mine for safekeeping during the war, according to the
foundation.
The two other paintings, which once belonged to Queen
Victoria's daughter Princess Victoria, came from a castle near
Frankfurt, which was confiscated by U.S. forces and converted
into an officers' club.
Those works, which include a portrait of Princess Victoria
as a child being held by her mother, were bought in 1945 by a
woman who served as a librarian for the U.S. Special Services.
Robert Edsel, founder of the Monuments Men Foundation, said
the film, based on his book of the same name, had led to the
return of the items. He described the communication he had with
one man who was in possession of some of the works.
"After he saw the movie ... he contacted us and I asked him
'Why are you contacting us?' and he said 'After I saw the film I
understood what I needed to do'," he said.
