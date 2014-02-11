PHOENIX Feb 11 Former U.S. Representative
Gabrielle Giffords, who was gravely wounded in a 2011 shooting
rampage, has written a book with her husband "to rouse the
long-overdue conversation" for gun control, a cause she has
focused on since leaving office, her publisher said on Tuesday.
The book, "Enough: Our Fight to Keep America Safe From Gun
Violence," builds on an opinion piece by Giffords published last
April in The New York Times after gun control legislation
stalled in the U.S. Senate, according to a statement from
Scribner, the publisher.
Giffords in the piece criticized senators for failing to
enact the measures, which she argued could have prevented future
mass shootings, and she accused them of being beholden to the
gun rights lobby.
The legislation had been proposed in the aftermath of the
December 2012 shooting at an elementary school in Newtown,
Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six staff members
dead.
"'Enough' was one of the first words Gabby said to me after
we learned about the Newtown, Connecticut, massacre," Giffords'
husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, said in a statement
announcing the book, to be released in June by Scribner.
"As Second Amendment supporters and gun owners ourselves, we
hope our book rouses the long-overdue conversation our country
needs to make responsible changes to our gun laws so that no
more precious lives are lost," he added.
Giffords was shot in the head on Jan. 8, 2011, by gunman
Jared Loughner, who opened fire during a "Congress on Your
Corner" event at a Tucson, Arizona, supermarket. Six people were
killed and 12 others were wounded.
Loughner, a college dropout with a history of mental
illness, pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to life in
prison.
Giffords, an Arizona Democrat who resigned from Congress two
years ago to focus on her recovery, has been lobbying along with
Kelly for tougher gun control laws, including expanded
background checks and barring stalkers and domestic abusers from
buying guns.
Giffords and Kelly formed a group aimed at curbing gun
violence, Americans for Responsible Solutions, and have spent
heavily on media advertisements and political campaigns in
select states to press their efforts.
Susan Moldow, president of Scribner Publishing Group, said
in a statement that the new book will offer "a rare look at
Gabby's astonishing progress" since the mass shooting in Arizona
that helped spark a national debate on gun control.
Giffords's recovery has been widely chronicled since the
shooting, most recently when she went skydiving last month in
southern Arizona to mark the third anniversary of the shooting.
In another opinion piece earlier this year in the New York
Times, she wrote that she still struggles to speak, has vision
problems and that her right arm and leg have been "paralyzed."
But she said there is progress in moving the arm.
Giffords told NBC's "Today" show she is working on her
Spanish and again playing the French horn.
This is the second book by Giffords and Kelly. The first,
published by Scribner in 2011, detailed the couple's lives
together and her life and recovery after being shot.
