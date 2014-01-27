By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 27 Stephen Glass, one of the
most infamous fabricators in modern American journalism, has not
demonstrated that he is fit to practice law and should not be
admitted to the California bar, the state's top court ruled.
In a unanimous opinion released on Monday, the California
Supreme Court said Glass had not engaged in the kind of
exemplary conduct over a long period of time that would make up
for his earlier behavior as a journalist.
Glass was a magazine journalism phenomenon in the late
1990s, whose stories appeared in publications including Rolling
Stone, Harper's and The New Republic. Eventually, Glass
acknowledged that 42 articles were partially or wholly
fabricated, according to a filing prepared by Glass's lawyers.
A lawyer for Glass, Jon Eisenberg, said Glass "appreciates
the court's consideration of his application and respects the
court's decision."
After his journalism career ended, Glass attended law school
and applied to the California State Bar. The Committee on Bar
Examiners, which requires that applicants "receive a positive
moral character determination," rejected his application. Glass
then appealed to a special court which granted the admission
request.
The Committee on Bar Examiners challenged that ruling, and
the California Supreme Court agreed to review it.
Glass wrote a fictionalized account of the events in the
book "The Fabulist," and the movie "Shattered Glass" was based
on his experience.
The case in the California Supreme Court is In re Stephen
Randall Glass on Admission, S196374.
