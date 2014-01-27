(Adds quotes from court ruling)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 27 Stephen Glass, one of the
most infamous fabricators in modern American journalism, has not
demonstrated that he is fit to practice law and should not be
admitted to the California bar, the state's top court ruled.
In a unanimous opinion released on Monday, the California
Supreme Court said Glass had not engaged in the kind of
exemplary conduct over a long period that would make up for his
earlier behavior as a journalist.
Glass was a magazine journalism phenomenon in the late
1990s, whose stories appeared in publications including Rolling
Stone, Harper's and The New Republic. Eventually, Glass
acknowledged that 42 articles were partially or wholly
fabricated, according to a filing prepared by Glass's lawyers.
In seeking to become an attorney, Glass argued that he was a
changed man who works hard and has won the respect of coworkers.
However, the state supreme court ruled that his actions have
been largely self-serving.
"Instead of directing his efforts at serving others in the
community," the court wrote, "much of Glasss energy since the
end of his journalistic career seems to have been directed at
advancing his own career and financial and emotional
well-being."
A lawyer for Glass, Jon Eisenberg, said Glass "appreciates
the court's consideration of his application and respects the
court's decision."
Glass's journalism career came crashing down in 1998 when
one of his editors received a tip that one story was a
fabrication.
"Glass invented sources, events and organizations. He
concocted quotes," his attorneys acknowledged in a court filing.
"On several occasions he told mean-spirited and hurtful lies
about real people."
Glass wrote a fictionalized account of the events in the
book "The Fabulist," and the movie "Shattered Glass" was based
on his experience.
After his journalism career ended, Glass attended law school
and applied to the California State Bar. The Committee on Bar
Examiners, which requires that applicants "receive a positive
moral character determination," rejected his application. Glass
then appealed to a special court which granted the admission
request.
The Committee on Bar Examiners challenged that ruling, and
the California Supreme Court agreed to review it.
Glass submitted testimony from lawyers, judges and others
attesting to his honest nature, including Martin Peretz, who
edited the New Republic at the time of Glass's fabrications.
Glass also offered to repay his salary to Peretz in 2008. To the
court, though, the timing of that gesture made it suspect.
"This offer was made after Glass applied to the California
Bar and was another oddly belated and, we believe, disingenuous
effort at making his victims whole," the state supreme court
wrote.
Glass and his supporters argued he has already paid a high
enough price for his misdeeds but the court said its duty is to
maintain the integrity of the profession and protect the public.
"We must recall that what is at stake is not compassion for
Glass," the court wrote.
The case in the California Supreme Court is In re Stephen
Randall Glass on Admission, S196374.
