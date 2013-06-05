BRIEF-HML Holdings to acquires Faraday Property Management
* Announce that it exchanged contracts for acquisition of Faraday Property Management a property management business based in Holborn
WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday said it will begin another round of sales of the General Motors Co stock it acquired during the government's bailout of the U.S. auto sector.
The Treasury, along with the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust, said it will sell 50 million common shares in a public offering in conjunction with GM's inclusion to the S&P 500 index on June 6. For its part, the Treasury intends to sell 30 million additional GM shares.
The move is part of the Treasury's efforts to sell its remaining shares of GM's common stock, and wind down the U.S. government's stake in the No. 1 U.S. automaker as part of the financial bailout known as the Troubled Asset Relief Program.
* Announce that it exchanged contracts for acquisition of Faraday Property Management a property management business based in Holborn
March 29 Private equity firm Shore Capital Group Ltd said its founder Howard Shore would step down as group chief executive.
BUDAPEST, March 29 Hungary's central bank lowered the cap on its main 3-month deposit facility to 500 billion forints ($1.74 billion) by the end of June to maintain the current loose monetary conditions, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Wednesday.