Feb 13 U.S. regulators on Friday approved two
genetically engineered apple varieties designed to resist
browning, rejecting efforts by the organic industry and other
GMO critics to block the new fruit.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service (APHIS) approved the new apples, developed by
the Canadian biotech company Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc.,
as "unlikely to pose a plant pest risk to agriculture."
Okanagan plans to market the apples as Arctic Granny and
Arctic Golden, and says the apples are identical to their
conventional counterparts except that they will not turn brown.
Okanagan President Neal Carter, called the USDA approval a
"a monumental occasion."
"It is the biggest milestone yet for us, and we can't wait
until they're available for consumers," he said in a statement.
Carter said Arctic apples will first be available in late
2016 in small quantities, and it will take many years before the
apples are widely distributed.
The company has said that due to concerns about consumer
acceptance of GMO foods, it is using only tree fruit genes in
its development of the apples.
Genetically engineered corn, soy and other crops that have
drawn criticism from consumer groups are spliced with genetic
material from bacteria or other organisms.
Still, the new Okanagan apples have drawn opposition. The
Organic Consumers Association petitioned the USDA to deny
approval. The group says the genetic changes that prevent
browning could be harmful to human health.
As well, Ronnie Cummins, director of the Organic Consumers
Association (OCA), said apples are typically sprayed with dozens
of different pesticides and the genetic tinkering will allow for
more pesticide treatment.
The OCA will be pressuring food companies and retail outlets
not to make use of the apples, Cummins said.
"This whole thing is just another big experiment on humans
for no good reason," he said.
(Reporting By Carey Gillam; Editing by Chris Reese)