By Carey Gillam
Feb 13 U.S. regulators on Friday approved what
would be the first commercialized biotech apple, rejecting
efforts by the organic industry and other GMO critics to block
the new fruit.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service (APHIS) approved two genetically engineered
apple varieties designed to resist browning that have been
developed by the Canadian company Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc.
Okanagan plans to market the apples as Arctic Granny and
Arctic Golden, and says the apples are identical to their
conventional counterparts except the flesh of the fruit will
retain a fresh appearance even after it is sliced or bruised.
Okanagan President Neal Carter called the USDA approval "a
monumental occasion."
"It is the biggest milestone yet for us, and we can't wait
until they're available for consumers," he said in a statement.
Carter said Arctic apples will first be available in late
2016 in small quantities, and it will take many years before the
apples are widely distributed.
The new Okanagan apples have drawn broad opposition. The
Organic Consumers Association (OCA), which petitioned the USDA
to deny approval, says the genetic changes that prevent browning
could be harmful to human health, and pesticide levels on the
apples could be excessive.
The OCA will be pressuring food companies and retail outlets
not to make use of the apples, said OCA Director Ronnie Cummins.
"This whole thing is just another big experiment on humans
for no good reason," he said.
USDA said it had determined the apples were "unlikely to
pose a plant pest risk to agriculture" and they are "not likely
to have a significant impact on the human environment." The law
only allows the agency's decision to be based on its analysis of
the plant pest risk to agriculture or other plants in the United
States.
The Food and Drug Administration, which has no mandatory
review process for genetically engineered foods, is looking at
the new apples through a voluntary consultation with Okanagan.
Several science, environmental and consumer groups said they
worry the genetic changes could have unintended consequences on
insects, animals and humans.
"We think there are some possible risks that were not
adequately considered," said Doug Gurian-Sherman, a plant
pathologist and senior scientist with the Center for Food Safety
non-profit group.
Okanagan said in a statement its apples have undergone
"rigorous review," and are "likely the most tested apples on the
planet."
