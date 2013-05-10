May 10 U.S. regulators said Friday they want to
assess the environmental impact of controversial proposed
biotech crops developed by Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow
Chemical Co, and Monsanto Co that have come
under criticism from groups who warn that the new herbicides
associated with the new crops will accelerate weed resistance
problems.
Both Monsanto and Dow's new crops are designed to tolerate
new herbicides that the companies say will help farmers fight
the millions of acres of weeds that have developed resistance to
popular Roundup herbicide.
Critics warn that adding more herbicides to already
resistant weed populations will only expand and accelerate weed
resistance. Some have likened the problem to a "chemical arms
race" across farm country.
USDA said it will prepare two separate environmental impact
statements "to better inform decision-making."