Oct 16 A lobbying group for major U.S. food
manufacturers has violated campaign finance laws in its attempt
to block a measure that would require labeling of genetically
modified foods in Washington state, according to a lawsuit filed
Wednesday by the state's attorney general.
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson alleges that the Grocery
Manufacturers Association (GMA) illegally collected and spent
more than $7 million while shielding the identity of its
contributors.
GMA, which represents some of the largest food and beverage
companies in the world, has been heavily lobbying against ballot
initiative 522, set for a public vote in Washington state on
Nov. 5. The measure requires labels of goods containing
ingredients made from genetically engineered crops as well as
labeling of genetically engineered seeds and seed products sold
in the state.
"Truly fair elections demand all sides follow the rules by
disclosing who their donors are and how much they are spending
to advocate their views," Ferguson said in a statement.
GMA is the largest donor to a "No on I-522" campaign, and
the Attorney General's office said that the group set up a
"Defense of Brands Strategic Account" within its organization
and asked members to pay assessments that would be used to
oppose the GMO labeling initiative. GMA then funded opposition
efforts while shielding contributors' names from public
disclosure, the attorney general alleges.
More than 300 companies are listed as members on GMA's
website.
The attorney general's office said it would seek a
temporary restraining order asking the court to order the GMA to
immediately comply with state disclosure laws. The attorney
general's office also said it would request civil penalties.
The group said in a statement that it was surprised by the
lawsuit.
"GMA takes great care to understand and comply with all
state election and campaign finance laws," the group said. "GMA
will review its actions in Washington state and relevant
statutes and continue to cooperate with state authorities to
fully resolve the issue as promptly as possible."
The Yes on 522 campaign, which is pushing for labeling of
GMO foods, said it was heartened by the lawsuit. The proponents
of labeling are being heavily outspent in advertising and other
campaigning efforts leading up to the election.
The latest campaign finance data reported to the state shows
opponents raising more than $17 million and spending more than
$13 million, compared to the proponents of labeling, who have
raised about $5.5 million and spent about $5.4 million.
"It's clear that they broke the law," said Elizabeth Larter,
spokeswoman for the Yes campaign. "They don't want to tell us
who is funding the No on 522 campaign just like they don't want
Washington consumers to know what is in their food."
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Des Moines, Iowa; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)