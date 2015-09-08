Sept 8 Combatants in a national food fight over
labeling genetically modified products are gearing up for a
showdown in the U.S. Senate, campaign leaders said on Tuesday.
The tactics range from old-fashioned lobbying to modern
social media campaigns, and both sides say it is too early to
tell who will prevail.
"I feel like we're in the final battle now," said David
Bronner, a California business owner and leading backer of
mandatory labeling for foods made with genetically engineered
crops, also known as GMOs.
Bronner, CEO of Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps, said in a phone
interview he has purchased $250,000 in advertising space in
several national publications to identify what GMO critics see
as concerns about GMO crops, and to challenge what he called a
"smokescreen" promoted by corporations and others who say GMOs
and the pesticides used on them are safe.
Bronner has already spent well over $2 million on efforts to
pass GMO labeling laws in several states. His new ad buy
includes advertorials in The New Yorker, The Nation, Forbes and
other publications.
Leaders of the Just Label It movement say consumers want
mandatory labeling so they can make informed choices about
consuming foods made with GMOs.
They have been meeting with senators, armed with 50,000
signatures from consumers the group said support mandatory GMO
labeling. The group said last month its "#ConcealOrReveal"
hashtag reached more than 9 million people through social media.
On the other side, the Grocery Manufacturers Association
(GMA), which represents more than 300 food companies, is also
lobbying lawmakers hard and using social media. GMA and many top
agricultural companies say GMO crops are as safe as conventional
crops, and say mandatory labeling would result in unnecessary
costs and confusion for consumers through an unworkable
patchwork of state laws.
"This issue is a five-alarm fire for our industry," GMA Vice
President Michael Gruber said in a phone interview. "We need to
get this resolved before the end of the year."
Gruber said a U.S Senate agriculture committee is expected
to take up the issue late this month. The association wants to
see the Senate approve a measure like the one passed by the U.S.
House of Representatives in July that creates a national,
voluntary standard for labeling and blocks mandatory GMO
labeling, including pre-empting a state labeling law set to take
effect next year in Vermont.
Gruber said leaders from 500 different organizations
supported the House measure and many are also reaching out to
senators.
The debate over the safety of GMOs heated up in March when
the World Health Organization's cancer research unit classified
glyphosate, the key herbicide sprayed on genetically modified
crops, as "probably" cancer-causing for humans.
Glyphosate residues have been detected in food and water.
GMO labeling proponents say concerns about glyphosate are a key
reason GMO foods should be labeled.
Last week regulators in California, one of the largest U.S.
farming states, said they are moving to list glyphosate as
potentially cancer-causing. The California Environmental
Protection Agency is taking public comments on the move through
Oct. 5.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)