By Carey Gillam
May 8 Vermont on Thursday became the first U.S.
state to mandate labeling of foods made with genetically
modified organisms as Governor Peter Shumlin signed a law that
is expected to be challenged in court by some food and
agriculture companies.
The law, set to take effect July 1, 2016, would for the
first time align at least a small part of the United States with
more than 60 other countries that require labeling of
genetically engineered foods. And it sets the stage for more
than two dozen other states that are currently considering
mandatory labeling of such GMO foods.
"Vermonters will have the right to know what's in their
food," Shumlin told cheering supporters in a speech on the state
House steps. "We are pro-information. Vermont gets it right with
this bill."
Shumlin said the state had set up a "food fight fund" to
take online donations to help defend the law from litigation.
The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) said after the
bill was signed into law that it would file suit in federal
court to try to overturn the law.
Consumer groups and lawmakers supporting mandatory labeling
say there are concerns about the safety and the environmental
impacts of genetically engineered crops, and labels would help
consumers easily distinguish products containing GMOs so they
can avoid them if they wish.
The consumer sentiment has pushed a growing number of U.S.
food companies to start using non-genetically modified
ingredients for their products because of the consumer backlash
against GMOs.
But the move away from GMOs has upset the food and
agriculture industries, including the makers of genetically
modified corn, soybeans, canola and other crops widely used in
packaged foods. They say their products are proven safe, and
that mandatory labels will imply they are unsafe, confuse
consumers and increase costs.
"Scientific bodies and regulatory officials around the world
recognize that foods made from genetically modified (GM) crops
are as safe as their non-GM counterparts," said Cathleen
Enright, executive vice president of the Biotechnology Industry
Organization (BIO). "GM crops have enabled farmers to produce
more on less land with fewer pesticide applications, less water
and reduced on-farm fuel use."
BIO, a trade group whose members include Monsanto Co
, Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow Chemical Co,
and other biotech seed companies, said food costs for an average
household would rise as $400 per year due to mandatory labeling.
BIO and the GMA are backing a proposed federal law that
would nullify Vermont's labeling law and any other mandatory
labeling of GMOs in the United States.
They say there is scientific consensus on the safety of
GMOs. But last October, a group of 93 international scientists
issued a statement saying that claim is false, and more
independent research is needed.
