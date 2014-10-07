Oct 7 A majority of U.S. packaged foods labeled
as "natural" and tested by Consumer Reports actually contained a
substantial level of genetically modified ingredients, according
to a report issued Tuesday by the non-profit product testing
group.
Consumers are being misled by the "natural" label, said
Urvashi Rangan, executive director of Consumer Reports Food
Safety and Sustainability.
Consumer Reports said it had conducted a survey of more than
80 different processed foods containing corn or soy, the two
most widely grown genetically engineered crops in the United
States, to determine whether labeling claims for GMO presence
were accurate.
While foods labeled as "non-GMO," or "organic" were found to
be free of genetically modified corn and soy, virtually all of
the foods labeled as "natural" or not labeled with any claim
related to GMO content contained substantial amounts of GMO
ingredients, Consumer Reports said.
GMOs were present in breakfast cereals, chips, and infant
formula, the group said.
The organization said it tested at least two samples of each
of the 80 products to measure GMO content. The products were
purchased between April and July 2014, the group said.
Products considered to be free of GMOs contained no more
than 0.9 percent genetically modified corn or soy.
The report comes as the Grocery Manufacturers Association,
which represents more than 300 food companies, is pushing the
federal government to develop a definition of the term "natural"
on food packaging, and to allow foods containing GMOs to be
labeled as natural.
Some food manufacturers have been sued for using "all
natural" labels on products that contain genetically modified
ingredients.
Biotech crops currently on the market include corn,
soybeans, canola and sugar beets that have been genetically
altered to repel pests or tolerate direct spraying of
herbicides. The companies that develop them say the crops are
safe. Many scientific studies back those claims.
But critics point to studies that show links to human and
animal health problems and environmental damage. Last October,
an international coalition of scientists said there is a lack of
consensus in the scientific community about the safety of
genetically modified crops.
Vermont has passed a law that requires foods containing GMO
ingredients to be labeled as such, and more than 20 other states
are considering mandatory labeling of GMO foods, including
Colorado and Oregon, which have the issue on the ballot for the
November election.
The policy arm of Consumer Reports, Consumers Union,
supports mandatory labeling of foods containing GMOs.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Missouri; Editing by
Ken Wills)